Overdose deaths in 2020 reached the highest number on record

. – Deaths from drug overdoses rose nearly 30% in the United States in 2020, reaching the highest number ever recorded, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Wednesday. English).

More than 93,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2020, according to interim data released by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) which is part of the CDC. That represents an increase of 29.4% compared to the 72,151 deaths expected for 2019.

“Deaths from overdoses of synthetic opioids (primarily fentanyl) and psychostimulants such as methamphetamine also increased in 2020 compared to 2019. Deaths from cocaine also increased in 2020, as did deaths from natural and semisynthetic opioids (such as prescription painkillers ), “the NCHS said in a statement.

“This is the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period, and the largest increase since at least 1999,” said Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA, for its acronym in English), part of the National Institutes of Health.

“This data is chilling. The COVID-19 pandemic created a devastating collision of health crises in the United States,” Volkow added.

As in recent years, inappropriate opioid use was behind most of the deaths. The NCHS reported that opioid overdose deaths increased from 50,963 in 2019 to 69,710 in 2020.

“This has been an incredibly uncertain and stressful time for many people and we are seeing an increase in drug use, difficulty in accessing life-saving treatments for substance use disorders, and a tragic increase in overdose deaths. “Volkow stated.

“As we continue to address both the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, we must prioritize making treatment options more widely available to people with substance use disorders.”

Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, vice dean for public health practices at the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University and a former deputy commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), agreed. in which the pandemic further aggravated an already serious crisis.

“The pandemic had a lot to do with it,” Sharfstein told CNN.

“But as the pandemic recedes, we continue to grapple with this overdose crisis.”

Opioid overdoses have been getting worse in the United States for decades. Some members of Congress have blamed the FDA for approving new synthetic opioids, and the makers of some of the drugs, notably Oxycontin (oxycodone) maker Purdue Pharma, have been prosecuted for their role in marketing them.

Last week, members of the Sackler family, which owns Purdue, reached a $ 4.5 billion settlement with 15 states as part of the company’s dissolution legal actions.

Doctors have also been blamed for over-prescribing and addicting opioids.

Sharfstein believes the FDA could and should do more to control opioid overprescription.

“There are definitely actions that the medical community can take to reduce the risk of people becoming addicted to opioids,” Sharfstein told CNN.

“FDA oversight of medical and clinical practice is an area the agency recognizes needs improvement. It is fair to ask whether a certain drug should have been approved or not. But now the emphasis must be on oversight prescription, “Sharfstein added.

“If you think about how the country has progressed on covid-19 since there was a clear national strategy that included targets and good data and evidence for critical projects, I think that kind of approach is important here. The same kind of urgency. and a strategy that has been applied to covid could pay off over time. “

Sharfstein was pleased with the announcement Tuesday that President Joe Biden would appoint former West Virginia health commissioner Dr. Rahul Gupta to head the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. If confirmed, Gupta would be the first doctor to lead the office.

“Dr. Gupta is experienced in viewing the drug crisis as a health problem. He will follow the evidence as far as it takes him,” Sharfstein said.