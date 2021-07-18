Overdose, Chronic Stress, and Infertility: The Dark Side of Silicon Valley

6 out of 10 workers in Silicon Valley suffer from organic diseases at an early age as a result of labor schemes.

Phones, buildings, cars. In Silicon Valley, the infrastructure is smart. Sometimes, too, human beings: it is said that only the pro-tech intellectual elite work there. Outstanding people in their specialty, who could hardly refuse the opportunity to work in any of the most revolutionized companies in technological development in the world. Apple, Facebook, Google, Intel, NASA research centers – it’s all there. In the midst of the heyday of the hypercommunication era, it is not uncommon to think that in this region, drugs are also ‘smart’.

From idea to technical innovation

Silicon Valley grew out of Stanford in San Francisco. University researchers thought about the possibility of expand the industrial center of the city to turn it into one of study and innovation. The project was led by William Shockley and Frederick Terman, who they designed the action plan in 1951.

Originally, the idea was that graduates could generate more knowledge and have experience before entering the leading companies in the United States. Only those lucky enough to have been chosen for The Honors Cooperative Program could enter the research center. The picture changed very soon when, a few years later, andThe first silicon transistor was developed right there. Hence, too, the place got its name: Silicon Valley.

The former Stanford Research Center went from being a university experimentation site to a international study center. Companies around the world began to notice the progress that was being made in the interior. At the same time, well-known American organizations established their operation centers right there, while other universities joined the efforts to make the space a more nourished, bigger, more efficient place.

First of all, the performance

Machines and technical developments developed in Silicon Valley had a single premise: optimize your performance. With the boom in personal computers in the 1990s, the scientists who worked there realized that many of their products were not only mass-marketable, but would be the quintessential personal item of the new millennium. They were not wrong.

On the contrary, those who dedicated themselves to developing this type of commonly used technologies today they lead the innovation market in the world. What was being done there, the media said, could forever change the course of humanity. At the same time, the work schemes within Silicon Valley explored other horizons. The arrival of the internet also led even more radical changes.

Instead of favoring a 9-5 schedule, people could work where you want, at the time you want —As long as he met his objectives, more and more minute, more and more abrasive. Under the idea that these types of companies were being run by young people, elite entertainment centers, spas and other amenities that had never been seen in the work environment emerged in the Old Stanford Industrial Center.

Smart drugs for smart people

Photo: .

Not even the most equipped relaxation centers in Silicon Valley have been enough to compensate for the strenuous work schedules that workers endure. Before turning 30, according to the BBC, many of them they are already drug addicts, under the influence of the “smart drug” par excellence: the piracetam.

While it is true that much of the work can be done remotely, a spectacular view on some lost beach in Fiji is of little use if you have to be chained to a screen. The labor demands are such that a study carried out by Blind ensures that the 57% of workers in this type of company suffers from burnout: the digital stress of never fully meeting work needs.

To compensate for these types of dynamics – and more than anything, to make the body endure – people have chosen to self-medicate. The use of these substances —some of them illegal—, “helps them to think more creatively and stay focused“According to Wired coverage. Simply several cups of black coffee a day are not enough anymore to keep up with the pace of Silicon Valley.

Just as the optimization of the performance in the machines was privileged, today the performance is an imperative for humans. Alcoholism, early menopause and other organic conditions are common in these types of work environments, formerly awarded with human quality recognitions as ‘Great Place to Work’. There is always something new. Something is always missing. You have to answer messages at two in the morning because there is an emergency all the time. In the end, there will always be smart drugs for smart humans.

