It is clear that the developers of Overcooked! two the development of this title is being taken seriously, since, since it was first released, it has been receiving new content that allows players to visit new territories and cook new dishes with all the stress that this entails. So, from the 5 July 2020 Steam Players You can play this new DLC, but console players will have to wait for something else. Do you want to see what’s new in these portable stoves? Stay tuned to the next video and the following lines so you don’t miss a single detail!

This is «Sun’s Out Buns», the new Overcooked DLC! two

The new additional content of Overcooked! 2, the « Sun’s Out Buns », aims to celebrate one of the most colorful festivals in this entire culinary universe. So, even if we still have to wait a little longer to play it on Nintendo Switch, we already know that you will be able to access new levels that will test your steel nerves of chefs, but you can also play with new chefs with a somewhat canid aspect. And it is that chefs from all over the world want to join the stressful kitchens of this cooking title!

So, and with even more Overcooked content! 2 that will arrive within a short time, it is more than clear to us that, if we decide to get a copy of it, we will be accessing hundreds of hours of play in these kitchens so full of « inconveniences ». And you, which of all the DLCs that have been released so far has given you the most stressful hours in these busy kitchens? We have a large number of them to choose from, so think carefully before giving a good answer that is totally satisfactory to you!

