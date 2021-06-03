Overcoming covid-19 reduces the risk of reinfection for at least 10 months

Getting COVID-19 substantially reduces the risk of being reinfected for at least the next ten months, according to a study published Thursday in The Lancet Healthy Longevity.

To reach this conclusion, scientists from University College London (UCL) have analyzed the contagion patterns between more than 2,000 people who lived or worked in nursing homes in England between October 2020 and February 2021.

Residents who had overcome the disease in the last ten months showed 85% less chance of re-infection during the period studied, while among employees the risk reduction was 60%.

The study authors believe that these data show that overcoming illness offers “strong protection” and they emphasize that the greater risk of reinfection among nursing home workers may be due to the fact that some of them had tested positive in tests that were not recorded in the study.

A “reassuring” data for residences

“The risk of getting infected twice appears to be very low. The fact that a previous contagion of covid-19 offers a high level of protection to people in residences is also reassuring, “Maria Krutikov, lead author of the work, said in a statement from her university.

The researchers recruited 682 people who lived in a residence, with an average age of 86 years, and 1,429 employees. All of them underwent blood tests and about a third of them showed related antibodies with the coronavirus, suggesting that they had passed the disease.

The study eliminated the impact of the vaccination program, which began in December in England, removing from the statistics all those participants who had received a first dose.

Their results shed light on the protection offered by the “natural infection” of covid-19, while the authors emphasize the need to elucidate how long the immunity created by vaccines is maintained.