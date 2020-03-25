It took a lot, but the International Olympic Committee ended up going through the ring. The Olympic Games have been postponed for one year until 2021, as a result of the world crisis caused by the coronavirus. The pandemic has carried everything ahead, all the major sporting events set in this 2020 have had to be postponed one after another. What was going to be a great year for the sport ended up consumed by the Covid-19.

Despite the fact that since IOC how to fit the Olympic Games in 2021, the first time in history that it will be in an odd year, what is certain is that it will be held in that year. With him, by the hand, will be the Paralympic Games. Setting the dates will be complicated by the many events with which they would overlap and with which we will have to negotiate to move them in time, before or after the great Olympic event.

To start in 2021, the world championships of two of the star sports of the Olympic Games: swimming and athletics. The FINE was scheduled in Fukuoka (Japan) for Swimming World, from July 16 to August 1, although they are open to modify the date to square it with the Olympics. On the other hand, in Eugene (United States) the World Athletics Championship by the IAAF, from August 6 to 15, so it would also overlap. They must study new dates.

Another great date for this date is the Tour de France, It already modified its date this year and will have to do it again in 2021 so that it does not step on the Olympic Games, since it was set between July 2 and 25, 2021. In basketball two are planned Eurobasket, the masculine and the feminine. The one for women is organized by France and Spain between June 17 and 27. The men’s competition is usually held between the end of August and the beginning of September, so it would also collide with the Olympic Games. Besides, the Asia Cup It was set for 2021 between August 3 and 15, so they could also collapse with the Games. Among its selections is Australia as a great candidate. The World of Badminton, which will be in Huelva, was also scheduled for the summer of 2021.

Soccer, the great collapse

Football is the big loser with all these changes as a result of the pandemic. Two great tournaments like the Eurocup and the America Cup they also travel until 2021. In fact, that of the old continent was going to be all over Europe and now it will have to spin very fine to balance everything. In addition to these tournaments, U21 Euro Cup in which the Spain of Luis de la Fuente defends title, with the Olympic challenge in the Games very close.

Girls should not be forgotten either. The Women’s Eurocup It is scheduled in 2021 in England between July 7 and August 1, yet another tournament that would overlap with the Olympic Games, yet another championship in 2021 that will give away the greatest sports offer in history as a result of a pandemic that marks a before and after in the annals of sport.