‘Overbooking’ in the PSG goal

07/15/2021

On at 21:00 CEST

Jordi Pozo

The arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG is already a reality. However, the sports management of PSG will have to resolve the goalkeeper overcrowding suffered by the first team squad, because according to the club’s website the French team seven goalkeepers.

L’Équipe reported that Mauricio Pochettino only wants to stay with three and the chosen ones would be Donnarumma, Keylor Navas and Letellier, who already acted as third goalkeeper last season.

Sergio Rico and Alphonse Areola are on the exit ramp of the Parisian complex and Marcin Bulka and Garissone Innocent, goalkeepers who were loaned out last season, will also leave the club in the coming weeks.

After the arrivals of Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Wijnaldum and AchrafLeonardo must lighten the Parisian squad and the goal, being one of the most populated areas, will be one of the most affected.