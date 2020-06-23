Animation is one of the main interests of Netflix, in recent years he has invested in distribution, co-production and production licenses for various titles of animated films and anime, the best example of which is Klaus, which this year was nominated for Oscar of this category.

This is a bet that does not intend to go down and, on the contrary, it seems that it is increasing its weapons. His next production shows this, it brings together elements with the potential to generate strong engagement with the public.

Combination of suitable elements

Is about Over the moon, an animated film that combines a Chinese legend, music and a dose of Disney DNA, with the aim of connecting with a wide spectrum of audiences.

The adaptation tells the story of Fei Fei (Cathy Ang), a girl who loves science and at the same time grew up listening to the legends of Chang’e, a goddess who lives on the Moon waiting for her true love.

Both passions and a hard blow of life, motivate her to build a rocket to demonstrate the existence of the goddess and ask for the help of her magic.

✨ Believing is everything. ‘Beyond the Moon’ by Oscar-winning director and entertainer Glen Keane. Coming soon to Netflix. 🌙🚀 pic.twitter.com/gATgtzMKes – Netflix Latin America (@NetflixLAT) June 23, 2020

Disney’s DNA

Netflix bet on this project for the direction of Glen Keane, who already won the Oscar Best Animated Short Film in 2018 for Dear Basketball, and that talks about the life of Kobe Bryant.

But, in addition to this credential, Keane is recognized for your work as an illustrator, character designer, and animation supervisor on classic Disney how The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Pocahontas or Tangled, a film he directed.

For Over the Moon, they participate Cathy Ang, Phillipa Soo, Margaret Cho, and Irene Tsu and the production is in charge of Janet Yang Productions and Pearl Studio, the latter recognized for works such as Abominable (2019 animated film co-produced with DreamWorks Animation).

Steel with some extreme opinions in specialized media, Over the Moon combines powerful elements that, while it may be a film aimed at children, has the potential to connect with the whole family and even a young audience, thanks to the incredible colors and visual effects that it shows -at least in the trailer-.

It seems that Netflix is ​​clear that the style of storytelling and the talent in animation that Disney has shown throughout its history is a way forward to connect with audiences. We already saw a sample of it in Next Gen, a project that has very marked influences from movies like WALL-E, Big Hero 6 and The Iron Giant. With Over the Moon they could take a next step by learning from animation and story building to the first film with their own style.

