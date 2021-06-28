Over 90,000 users think these $ 29 headphones are perfect Shake the AirPods!

They’ll sell out for sure: The $ 29 ToZo T6 wireless bluetooth earbuds are a steal (Photo: Amazon).

If you want to find the best on the market without spending a lot of money on the most expensive brands, sometimes it is simply a matter of trusting the opinions of buyers. And that is what we have done to discover these headphones: the ToZo T6 with bluetooth.

They have over 90,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon.com. If that doesn’t convince you, this clearly should: They’re on sale for a ridiculous $ 29, if you enter the coupon on the retail giant’s page.

Premium sound for an affordable price

So what is it that makes Amazon shoppers fall in love with these ToZo headphones? Of course, it’s due to its superior audio quality, thanks to speakers that produce clear, powerful sound and resonant bass with customizable settings. Trust us – these headphones sound better than the ones that came with your phone.

“These headphones are fantastic, literally. I am a professional musician and I can assure you that the sound is incredibly clear and that the components are really high quality, ”shared a satisfied Amazon buyer. “They connect easily and quickly, they charge when in the case, which is a great feature… They are high-quality headphones for an incredibly good price. I would recommend this to anyone looking for a bluetooth pair that is similar to the ones Apple makes, but for a much lower price and with even better-sounding bass! “

Yes, they are waterproof (Photo: Amazon).

Considering the extra battery life in the wireless charging case, these headphones – which also feature handy touch controls – offer a 30-hour battery life (six hours on the headphones and an impressive 24 hours on the case).

“The battery life is impressive,” said one delighted user who gave it a five-star rating. “I work outdoors and use them every day. I wear one until lunch and then I changed it for the other one ”.

Completely waterproof

Most top-of-the-line wireless headphones aren’t waterproof and that can be a hassle if you do workouts that make you sweat, but these ToZo T6 True Wireless headphones are waterproof so you can get as much exercise as you want. In fact, these headphones can be submerged up to a meter deep in water without damage! You can also wear them to shower, something you can’t do with AirPods or Samsung Galaxy Buds.

“I love that they can be worn in the shower, listen to your favorite tunes while soaking in, and that they survive like champions,” continued the buyer.

The ToZo T6 wireless earbuds have it all – premium sound, high-quality design, long battery life, fast wireless charging, and waterproofing – for a price that seems unrealistic.

Some buyers like these headphones better than AirPods. “I would buy these instead of the AirPods without hesitation,” added another user who gave it a five-star rating. “I have tried them and they seem much more comfortable.”

At $ 29 (down from the original $ 60), this deal from Amazon.com is a steal.

