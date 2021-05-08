Over $ 82,000 raised in GoFundMe for elderly Asian women attacked with block at Baltimore liquor store



Archive image of a liquor store in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Photo: Hannah Foslien / Getty Images

The Alliance for Asian American Justice will legally represent the Korean sisters who were attacked with a concrete block this week at a liquor store in Baltimore, Maryland.

On May 2, the victims, aged 66 and 67, were allegedly attacked by a 50-year-old customer, identified as Daryl Doles.

The attack was reported around 11 p.m. at the Wonderland Liquor Store, located in the 2000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, according to local and national media reports.

At the time of the event, the sisters were trying to close the business.

Video of security cameras show attack with concrete block

On-site security camera footage they show the sisters battling in and out of business with the man.

In the recording you see when the suspect holds one of the women to the ground and hits her over the head with the block until the other comes to help her. But, instead of walking away, the aggressor continues the undertaking, this time against both of them before fleeing.

The victims were rushed due to injuries and bruises, but are recovering from the attack.

Suspect faces charges of aggravated battery

Shortly after the incident, the suspect was arrested on two counts of aggravated battery.

According to John Yun, son and nephew of the women, the first victim (his aunt) required 25 stitches to the head.

GoFundMe account for attack victims already exceeds $ 82,000

Yun opened a GoFundMe page to raise funds for medical treatment and legal expenses that, out of a goal of $ 25,000, already goes to more than $ 82,000 in donations.

The relative highlights in one of the messages on the page that the computed tomography (CT scan) that was performed on the victims did not reflect fractures or damage to the brain.

Hate crime is not ruled out

The cause of the attack is not clear, and at the moment, the motivation of racial discrimination on the part of the suspect has not been confirmed or rejected.

Attacks on Asians in the United States have increased in recent months. In cities like New York, videos of attacks similar to the women in Baltimore have made headlines.