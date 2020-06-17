The contagion of the workers set off the alarm and led the German city of Gütersloh to decree the closure of schools and kindergartens.

The figure of infected by coronavirus between the workers of a slaughterhouse in the Gütersloh city, in western Germany, exceeded 650 positives this Wednesday, which set off the alarm and led the district to enact the closure of schools and kindergartens.

As reported by a district spokesman to German media, of the 983 tests carried out have given positive 657, although it is not ruled out that the number may increase, since in the company’s facilities Tönnies meat Up to 7,000 people have worked in recent times.

Tönnies announced this afternoon the total closure of the plant to prevent new infections, while infected workers and people with whom they have been in contact – both coworkers and family members – will have to save quarantine, as decreed.

Also, according to the district chief Sven-Georg AdenaueA, all schools and kindergartens will close, although there will be no general confinement, according to a press conference in the early afternoon, when the number of positives was still around 400.

Ready to react

In an intervention at the end of a meeting with the heads of the different federal states, the Chancellor Angela Merkel He “welcomed” that the district had promptly and without hesitation taken steps such as closing schools.

“This is the strategy that we propose so that the virus does not spread anymore: be prepared to always react, because we can have an uncontrolled infectious event at any time,” said the president, stressing that “the important thing cannot be repeated enough” which is the safety distance.

According to information from the NTV television channel, many of the employees at the Gütersloh meat plant come from Eastern Europe and are housed in communal facilities, although the chain also indicated that according to scientific studies the virus is transmitted more easily in refrigerated environments.

This is not the first outbreak of these characteristics in a German slaughterhouse; on May 8 a plant in the town of Coesfeld (west of the country) closed after detecting 129 cases of COVID-19.

The pandemic has highlighted the difficulty of complying with distance and hygiene measures in the context of existing working conditions in the meat sector, which last month led the government to announce a structural reform in the industry, characterized by temporary and immigrant labor.

