In Mexico the numbers of infections by coronavirus are increasing. The federal Ministry of Health reported that they are already 3,844 confirmed cases, while the death toll reached 233 with a new peak, so far, of 39 deaths in 24 hours.

In a press conference from the National Palace, the general director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía, also reported that there were registered 10,300 suspected cases of contagion, as well as 19,749 negatives and a total of 33,893 people studied until April 10, 2020

Of the total confirmed cases, it was revealed that 68% had an outpatient visit to the hospital, to then comply with the isolation protocol from home. 10.33% of patients were hospitalized with a stable diagnosis, while 17.56% entered with a serious diagnosis. At the moment, there are only 147 people in the most critical group, who remain intubated.

On the other hand, 42% of the people who were detected with the virus were said to have recovered for the moment, while 52% remain under constant medical observation and the case fatality rate remains at 6%, that is, 233 deaths.

On the subject of lethality, a total of 134 people in the group of 25 to 59 years have died, which represents 57.5% of the total. On the other hand, 99 patients older than 60 years lost their livesthat is, 42.5% of the total.

However, the highest risk of dying from a coronavirus infection is in the group of those over 60since they have a case fatality of 13.3 per 100 cases. At the moment 747 Mexicans in this group tested positive for COVID-19.

At a press conference, the general director of epidemiology, Dr. José Luis Alomía, extended an invitation to “shelter, stay home and create a protective fence and daily help with people in our family over 60 years in the duration of the epidemic “

Conversely, young people and adults only have 4.8 deaths for every 100 cases. So far 2,818 people have been studied and diagnosed with coronavirus infection.

Unfortunately, it is also in this group where there is a greater burden of diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, overweight and obesity, kidney disease, smoking, among many others, which pose great risks when exposed to infection.

Finally, those under 25 years old present 0 deaths for every hundred cases, the lowest case fatality rate. So far 279 people in this low-risk group tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, assured in an interview with Richard Ensor, correspondent of The Economist, that “In Mexico we have a median age of 10 years younger than most countries in Europe and 7 years younger than that of the United States ”, data that he considered an advantage.

Mexico could be very close to starting Phase 3 of infections, where positive cases will start to add up faster and faster, which “will involve some adjustment in epidemiological control measures”, As highlighted by Gatell.

Although the National Sana Distancia Day officially ends on April 29, Gatell explained that there is no exact date for Phase 3 that could happen even after April 30Therefore, we should not rule out that the health contingency increases rather than ends.