Over 500% Customer Growth: Bitstamp Finally Expands to the US

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp has announced plans to expand into the US after recording a 570% increase in its US clients since the beginning of the year. The exchange is one of the oldest in the world and has seen a nearly three-fold increase in the US when it comes to its assets under management (AUM). It has also seen an impressive 300% increase in US customer activities and use of its Bitstamp mobile app.

Promote customer participation in the country

The company said it had an extended strategy to engage US clients, including exploring expanding its institutional custody, establishing a digital investment infrastructure and building important institutional partnerships.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

The strategy also includes recruiting US-based talent to drive its customer engagement in the country.

In a recent interview, Hunter Merghart, Bitstamp’s US director, stated that the exchange has been building its US customer base for a while. But he decided to redouble his efforts and it has paid off.

He said the exchange has invested heavily in products and infrastructure to target institutional and retail investors in the US.

Bitstamp is adapting to the new environment

Bitstamp says that it is gradually adapting to the new environment and everything is expected to go according to plan. The exchange says the pre-existing infrastructure and relationship will be in place to keep the expansion going smoothly. Bitstamp added that its platform is built on solid hardware and software, which matches that of NASDAQ. This gives the platform the speed-of-trade capabilities accustomed to US clients.

Bitstamp has previously partnered with US-based Silvergate bank to roll out a product offering for US customers.The exchange says it can process transactions worth more than $ 3 billion in 24 hours without experience a single downtime. It is also taking steps to increase the robustness of its infrastructure to accommodate future expansions in customer base and product offerings.