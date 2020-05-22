© Provided by .

Firefighters spray water on the fuselage of the Pakistan International Airlines company plane that crashed in the city of Karachi on May 22, 2020 in southern Pakistan

More than 40 people were killed when a plane crashed on Friday in a residential neighborhood of Karachi in southern Pakistan, according to relief services, who fear dozens more.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft, an Airbus A320 with 98 people on board, was about to land when it crashed into the houses, causing an explosion and large clouds of black smoke.

The bodies of 41 people had been recovered on Friday night, the airline’s president, Arshad Malik, said at a press conference, explaining that the rescue operations could take between two and three days.

According to Arshad Mahmood Malik, only one survivor, the President of the Bank of Punjab, Zafar Masud was confirmed.

However, provincial authorities indicated that there were at least two survivors, and that 60 bodies had been found so far.

Relief services and villagers pulled people out of the rubble, as firefighters tried to extinguish the flames.

An . reporter saw charred bodies being taken to an ambulance.

Seemin Jamali, a head of the city’s Jinnah Post Graduate Medical College, said eight dead and 15 wounded people were taken to her facility. “They were all people who were on the ground, they didn’t bring passengers here” from the plane, he explained.

For her part, Faisal Edhi, who heads the Edhi Foundation association, which helped rescuers, said that 42 bodies had been recovered from the disaster area.

“According to our estimates, there are about 50 more bodies under the rubble,” Faisal Edhi told a television program.

– “Technical problem” –

“There were 91 passengers and 7 crew members” on board flight PK8303, which “lost contact with air traffic control at 2:37 p.m. (0937 GMT), PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez told local media. .

According to the airline’s president, Arshad Malik, the aircraft, an Airbus A320 from Lahore, was “close to making landfall” at Karachi airport when an incident occurred.

“The last time we received news from the pilot, he indicated that he had a technical problem,” he explained in a video via Twitter. “We told him there were two runways ready for landing, but he decided to accelerate again. Why? The technical problem remains to be determined,” he added.

According to Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah, the pilot had indicated that he had “lost an engine” and then made a “distress call”.

– “A big bang” –

Inhabitants near the crash site explained that the walls shook and then there was a large explosion from the impact.

“It was coming from the mosque when I saw a plane that was tilting. The noise from the engines was quite strange. It was flying so low that the walls of my house were shaking,” said Hassan, a 14-year-old witness.

Mudassar Ali, a Karachi resident, heard “a great explosion”. “I woke up hearing people calling the fire department,” he said.

The accident coincides with the preparation across the country of the celebration of the end of Ramadan and the start of Eid el Fitr, which leads many Pakistanis to travel back to their homes and villages.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was “shocked and sad” at the accident and wrote on Twitter that he is in contact with the director of the airline.

For its part, the Pakistani army said that security forces were deployed to the area and that helicopters were being used to monitor the damage and assist in rescue operations.

Commercial flights had resumed just a few days ago after being paralyzed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Plane and helicopter accidents are frequent in Pakistan. In 2016, a PIA plane caught fire and 40 people died in the accident.