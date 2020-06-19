Google replied that it has already removed Chrome 70 from these malware extensions and that it has used this episode to “train” its analytics systems.

Users of the Chrome internet browser, developed by Google, unknowingly downloaded malicious software (malware) with the ability to to spy on their activities up to 33 million times, according to a report released this Thursday.

The report by cybersecurity firm Awake Security, based in Santa Clara, California, found that the most widely used browser in the world, with around 2 billion users, it was attacked by 111 malware extensions using domains of the Israeli company GalComm.

These extensions, which were fraudulently masquerading as file format converters or dangerous web watchers for the user, were downloaded 32,962,951 times between the end of February and the end of May.

Once downloaded and installed in Chrome, the extensions andthey spied the online activities of the Internet user with screenshots and accessed data such as passwords and other credentials stored in “tokens” or the content of the digital clipboard.

For his part, Google responded to the publication of the report assuring that it has already removed Chrome 70 from these extensions malware and has used this episode to “train” its manual and automatic analysis systems to prevent incidents of this type in the future.

In an entry on the company’s official blog, Awake Security branded what happened as a “massive global surveillance campaign” and explained that what His most dangerous judgment from this spyware effort is that “it was cheeky and aimed at everyone.”

From the cybersecurity firm they also wanted to focus on GalComm, the company whose domains were used in the campaign, which they accused of having the capacity to act as “a cyber arms dealer, who provides a platform through from which criminals and states can create malicious websites, tools and extensions without supervision or consequences ”.

