The latest numbers on the positives for Covid-19 cases in WWE are beginning to give enough respect, since according to the latest information from Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue, more than 30 people would have tested positive.

Yesterday we knew of the first names that had tested positive when Renee Young, Kayla Braxton and Adam Pearce confirmed it on their social networks, today it has been Jamie Noble the one that has also confirmed its positive, but at the moment there are 4 of the more than 30 people who would have tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest WWE tests.

Among these 30 it is said that there could be several fighters of the company and not only the talent in backstage and for example, WWE has sent to retest the NXT fighters who were this week in the recordings of the programs of the yellow mark and black.

All of this has been confirmed by the Sportskeeda journalist, Tom Colohue, as well as Daniel Wood, who in the results obtained so far more than 30 people from the company would have tested positive.

I’ve been told that the number of people confirmed with coronavirus in the #wwe has passed 30 people. A number of early negatives are now positive. Things have changed drastically in the last week. – Tom Colohue (@Colohue) June 26, 2020

According to Colohue himself, new recordings of the WWE SmackDown and WWE RAW programs should be made this Friday and Saturday, but right now the recordings are on the air and that is why the company has covered their backs announcing the tribute to The Undertaker for tonight in case they can’t even record the show.

