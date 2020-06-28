Every day more than 17 million lightning strikes the Earth; 200 per second. Lightning is an electric shock of up to 30 million volts, enough to provide light to a city of 200,000 inhabitants for one minute. It reaches a temperature five times higher than the temperature of the Sun’s surface: 30,000 ºC.

All this the average. Because there are much more spectacular rays. The record, in that sense, two lightning strikes have been obtained in Brazil and Argentina.

Duration and length

The World Meteorological Organization (OMM) has set two new world records for the longest distance and duration reported for lightning, respectively, in Brazil and Argentina. They more than double the previous values ​​measured in the United States and France.

Length: The largest extension traveled in the world by a single lightning strike is a lightning strike that covered a horizontal distance of 709 +/- 8 kilometers through parts of southern Brazil on October 31, 2018.

Duration: The maximum duration of a single lightning strike has been 16.73 seconds of an electric shock that continuously developed over northern Argentina on March 4, 2019.

The previous record for the longest detected distance for a single lightning strike was 321 kilometers on June 20, 2007 in the entire state of Oklahoma, in the United States. The previous record-breaking duration was for a single lightning that continuously lasted 7.74 seconds on August 30, 2012 over Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, France.

