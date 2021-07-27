Over 100,000 Cambium PMP Devices Deployed in the US | News | Connectivity

Since the release, by the FCC, of ​​the Broadband Radio Service for Citizens (CBRS) in United States, Cambium Networks has deployed more than 100,000 point-to-multipoint fixed wireless access solutions (PMP). In these 18 months, the PMP 450m system, based on cnMedusa Massive MU-MIMO technology, has allowed Internet access service providers (ISPs) to rapidly expand their networks using the CBRS frequency bands to offer broadband services. wide to businesses and homes.

More spectrum

In response to the high demand for connectivity, in 2019 the Federal Communications Commission decided to increase the availability of spectrum, opening 150 MHz of spectrum in the 3.5 GHz frequency band. The frequency band ranges from 3550 to 3700 MHz, with 80 MHz of the band reserved for General Authorized Access (GAA). GAA is unlicensed and available for use, provided the radios connect to the Spectrum Access System (SAS) through a frequency coordinator using Priority Access Licenses (PAL). The CBRS band allows 13 times higher power and at a lower frequency than solutions using the existing 5 GHz frequency bands.

Thanks to CBRS, wireless broadband operators can deploy LTE-5G spectrum networks without a license. This service benefits wireless operators because they can improve their LTE service and it can also help the general public, including SMEs or companies, because they will be able to create their own private LTE networks.

Although this is a deployment in the United States, many other regulatory agencies around the world are watching how this system works in order to replicate it in their respective countries. One of the keys to the success of these deployments is the Cambium software defined radio, and that allow radios to expand their performance to cover a new frequency band without the need to replace equipment.

Over 100,000 Cambium PMP Devices Deployed in the US

“Many operators have completed the migration from FCC Part 90 to Part 96 regulations, and are taking advantage of the broader spectrum and avoiding congestion,” it says Matt Mangriotis, Senior Director of Product Management at Cambium Networks. “Now operators continue to add devices as spectrum becomes available and increase power to expand the network and reach new homes.” In addition to Internet service providers that provide access to residential businesses and businesses, we see network operators in local governments, oil and gas, railways, and other verticals using CBRS spectrum to meet their needs. wireless networks. We are also welcoming operators who are deploying Cambium Networks equipment for the first time using the CBRS frequency bands. ”

Broadband service providers in Texas and Oklahoma alone now have 24,000 licenses (25%) of Cambium Networks CBRS devices

“Cambium Networks works closely with network operators and service providers around the world to improve solution performance and operations efficiency,” he said. Scott Imhoff, Senior Vice President of Product Management and Planning for Cambium Networks. “In this case, our software-defined radios can be upgraded in the field to add support for CBRS frequencies. As a result, operators can quickly increase broadband speeds without a shipment to replace field equipment. Our cnMaestro management system facilitates the centralized deployment, management and efficient monitoring of a unified network ”.

Cambium Networks is celebrating a Decade of Excellence in 2021 with more than 10 million radios shipped worldwide since the start of operations in 2011.