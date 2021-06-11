Over 1,000 oil workers threaten to strike in Norway

By Nerijus Adomaitis and Terje Solsvik

OSLO, Jun 11 (.) – Some 1,076 members of three Norwegian unions could go on strike on June 17 if wage negotiations fail, affecting oil exploration and other drilling services, the unions said on Friday.

An eventual strike would not affect oil and gas production in the initial round, union officials said.

The largest of the three, Industri Energi, said it planned to strike 605 members initially if the talks fail. Members of the Safe union plan to remove about 460, while the smallest, DSO, would assign 11 workers to the protest.

Initial salary talks between the Norwegian Shipowners Association (NSA) and the three unions broke down last month and will resume on June 16 under the direction of a state-appointed mediator.

“If there is no agreement, there will be a strike,” Hilde-Marit Rysst, Safe’s union leader, said in a statement.

The negotiations affect the working conditions of more than 8,000 oil drilling and service workers, and any strike could gradually escalate to encompass some or all union members.

Eight companies drilling on behalf of oil firms will initially see a rig affected, and three catering and service companies will also be part of any strike, Industri Energi said.

The list includes rig owners Transocean, Odfjell Drilling, Maersk Drilling, Archer, Seadrill, Dolphin, Rowan and KCA Deutag, as well as service companies ESS, NOC and Sodexo.

