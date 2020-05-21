In a sheet from Sony’s presentation published this week, you can see that they put the console with “approximately 100 times faster processing speed”, showing an image of a chip with an SSD logo detailing the processes that follow the data in the reading process until they are loaded by the console.

PS5 is 2.5 times more powerful than PS4 Pro

This presentation can be misleading, since PS5 is not 100 times faster in terms of processing than PS5 if we stick to power. PS5 is about 6 times more powerful than PS4 and about 2.5 times more powerful than PS4 Pro, but the key is in storage.

A HDD for load games It is something that has been left behind on the PC for almost a decade. The ssd price It has plummeted in recent years, and already more than half of the newer laptops sold on the market do not have a hard drive. A 500 GB SSD costs the same as a 2 TB hard drive, and with 500 GB we have more than enough capacity to function. It is almost impossible to use a computer without an SSD today, with dramatic speed improvements.

But it has an SSD more than 100 times faster than PS4 HDD

In the case of PS4 and PS4 Pro, both consoles use 2.5-inch 500 GB or 1 TB hard drives at 5,400 RPM, which are slower than the 7200 RPM and 3.5-inch ones that we usually find in desktop computers . The disk included in the console has a speed of 116 MB / s of sequential reading and 114.4 MB / s of sequential writing.

These types of linear loads are usually very atypical; especially when reading information. A more realistic figure is usually to read and write 512 KB blocks, and there the unit drops to 40 MB / s, with access times of 21.1 ms.

The PS5 SSD, however, will not only offer 825 GB storage but it will have a speed of 5.5 GB / s. This figure is similar to what PCIe 4.0 SSDs offer today, and also usually offers these performance figures under any situation and with very low access times.

Thus, comparing the performance figures of 40 MB / s and 5.5 GB / s, PS5 indeed has a storage that is more than 100 times faster. This storage will also change the way in which games are designed, since there will be no need for aisles to reduce loading times, nor will it be necessary to wait for a game to load; charging times will be up to 3 seconds at most.

To know more details about PS5 we will have to wait until June 4, which is when Sony is expected to announce more details about the console games, and perhaps we can finally know their appearance and whether it will be worth buying PS5 or Xbox Series X .