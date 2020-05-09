© Mariela Lombard

Rain, frost, snow and low temperatures are expected during the weekend.

As the impact of apolar vortex intensifies in the northeastern part of the United States, since some states have begun to experiment snow fall in the middle of spring.

The effects of the system from Canada began this Friday in regions of Minnesota and Georgia until reaching New England.

Low temperatures, winds and snowfall mixed with rain will continue until Monday.

Forecasts estimate that in cities like New York, Albany and Hartford, more cold rain than snow is expected, but both elements could be mixed.

“It appears that the interior of New England will see considerable accumulations of wet snow with north winds intensifying late Friday through Saturday morning,” said the Weather Prediction Center. Experts have estimated temperatures up to 25 degrees lower than normal this season.

Here you can see the weather updates

“The fact that it’s pushing much farther south is what’s unusual (about the system),” Accuweather meteorologist Tom Kines told the New York Post.

“Simply, ‘Mother Nature’ is not being good. It was good most of the winter because we did not have to deal with snow or anything, maybe it is getting even, “added the specialist.

The CNN report details that more than 100 million Americans will experience the drop in temperatures to freezing levels this mothers weekend.

At least 20 states remain under freezing weather warnings, warnings, or warnings this morning.

Although most alerts impact demarcations in the Midwest and Northeast, some extend to Georgia and South Carolina.

