Over 100 Killed in Two Days in Nigeria by Militia Allied Pastors

More than 110 people have been killed in the past two days in different communities in the states of Benué and Plateau, in southeastern Nigeria, by herders allegedly allied with militias.

Specifically, more than a hundred people were killed in four rooms in the Katsina-Ala local government area, in Benué state, for pastors allegedly in collusion with the militia loyal to the late leader Terwase Agwaza, also known as Gana, according to local media Vanguard.

The mayor of Katsina-Ala, Alfred Atera, explained that “the pastors have developed a strategy. They are not attacking a single place; they have been attacking from one side to the other. “

Another 16 people were killed in two local government areas of Jos North and Riyom of Plateau State also in attacks on communities allegedly executed by shepherds.

In a first attack, in the Dong village of Jos North, on Sunday around 8:00 p.m., the community was besieged with sporadic gunfire, with the attackers hiding in the dark to unleash panic, according to the head of the village, Daniel Choji. Eight people died in this offensive, including five women and a baby.

In another attack in the village of Kiwi, in the Riyom local government area, a group of men attacked also during the night, leaving eight people dead, including four women, lamented the representative of the village in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Plateau, Timothy Dantong.