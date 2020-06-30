In which patients is convalescent plasma used? 27:14

. –– At least 107 cases of coronavirus have been linked to a bar in East Lansing, Michigan, health officials told CNN.

The Ingham County Health Department asks customers who visited Harper’s Restaurant & Brew Pub between June 12 and 20 to quarantine and report cases of covid-19, the Department said in a statement.

Of the more than 100 positive cases, 12 are of secondary transmission, Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail reported Monday night.

The number of cases linked to the bar has increased rapidly since it was first reported on Tuesday. Initially, 14 infections were reported, then jumped to 34, on Wednesday. By Saturday, the number had risen to around 85, Vail told CNN.

The bar followed employee safety guidelines, capacity guidelines, and table spacing, Harper’s Restaurant & Brew Pub said in a June 22 statement on Facebook.

Harper’s reopened at 50% capacity on June 8, in accordance with the Governor’s decree, and welcomed our employees and numerous customers to our restaurant and brewery. The extraordinary and exuberant response to our reopening has exceeded our expectations, ”the statement read on Facebook.

The bar tried to warn customers waiting in line “to cover your faces and practice social distancing” by placing signs on the sidewalk, “according to the publication.

“Our supervision of the row on our stairs has been successful, but trying to get customers to follow our recommendations on the public sidewalk has been a challenge,” the statement read. “Because we do not have the authority to control lines on public property, we are left with the dilemma of staying open and letting this situation continue, or closing until we can devise a strategy that will completely eliminate the lines.”

The bar opted to temporarily close to install air purifiers and remove the lines, according to the statement.