Ovarian cancer, the silent killer

Ovarian cancer, a tumor known as “the silent killer,” is not the most common, but it is the deadliest of gynecological malignancies because in most patients it is discovered in an advanced stage of the disease due to the absence of early diagnostic techniques.

As there is no effective method to facilitate early diagnosis, 75% of cases present in advanced stages and its total removal determines a greater survival and makes subsequent medical treatments more effective, as explained by Ana Avellaneda, delegate of the Association of People Affected by Ovarian Cancer (ASACO) in Malaga.

Avellaneda, who is also a patient with stage III ovarian cancer since it was detected in 1998 in stage III, has assured that the delay in diagnoses is due to the fact that symptoms are nonspecific and they are easily confused with those of any other disease.

Key to early detection

The gynecologist Omar Rahmouni, who is part of the oncological committee of the Virgen de la Victoria Hospital in Malaga, has indicated that the key lies in early detection and that there are symptoms that tend to recur in all patients, such as abdominal pain, continuous tiredness, increased girth of the abdomen and feeling bloated.

Rahmouni maintains that, in addition to these symptoms, it is very important to emphasize that one in eight cases is geneticTherefore, without being alarmed, you have to be alert and consult professionals so that they know your background and carry out the pertinent genetic studies.

Dr. María José Bermejo Pérez, from the Inter-Center Medical Oncology Unit of Malaga, believes it is essential make clinical decisions within a committee that includes diagnostic, medical and surgical specialties involved in the initial treatment of cancer.

The patient arrives at medical oncology with the histopathological diagnosis of the disease. The term ovarian cancer refers to a etiologically and molecularly distinct group of tumors, hence the importance of requesting additional blood and tumor molecular studies.

The result of these tests has not only become the key to deciding on more targeted treatments, but they also inform us about the family risk of suffering from this or another oncological process and, for this, the genetic counseling unit advises on risk prevention strategies to families who need it.

More research

ASACO asks for more lines of research and political support for the projects, since “conciliation and visibility on this cancer continues being one of the pending subjects “, has affected Avellaneda.

He has also underlined the importance of psychological support for these women and their families, as well as physical recovery with specialized physiotherapists.

ASACO’s physiotherapist Maria Nogueras Rubio He explained that they provide the basis for recovering motor control, the coordination of basic movements: “We cannot heal, but we help to recover all functions and that is quality of life.”

Nogueras Rubio has indicated that these women have to be treated by physiotherapists, since they go through abdominal and pelvic surgery and therefore the exercise must be adapted to them.

They suffer many dysfunctions, in addition to the pain of scars, pathologies that must be treated at the pelvic level such as urinary and fecal incontinence, constipation and problems in the sexual field.

Has advocated for “a multidisciplinary team” where in addition to the doctors of the different specialties there are psychologists, nutritionists and physiotherapists.

ASACO’s psycho-oncologist Carmen Barceló Cabellor, he explained that with this pathology women suffer a lot of emotional repercussions: “It is not only cancer, it is that they will no longer be able to have children, menopause. It is a very big emotional disorder”.

He has indicated that these patients “never” should cancel their emotions with phrases such as “don’t cry, don’t talk nonsense, don’t talk about it anymore”, although this does not mean that you have to talk about the disease all the time, “only when the patient needs to give it an outlet.”

On how to help them, he explained that the best is respectful accompaniment, even silence, bringing some flowers, a cake and telling them “how bored are you today”, a help “that comes from the heart, not set phrases”.