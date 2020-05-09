Mexico.- The Mexican Association for the Fight Against Cancer (AMLCC) in Mexico indicates that in the country, at least 13 new cases of this type of cancer are detected in women, the majority of cases in Mexico are detected in women between 40 and 59 years old, although there has been an increase in women under 30.

The AMLCCC indicates that ovarian cancer is responsible for more deaths from cancer in the female reproductive system in the country, accounting for 60 percent, followed by cervical cancer with 50 percent and cancer with 30 percent Breast cancer, while ovarian cancer is the seventh most common type of cancer in women in the world.

Risk factors for ovarian cancer

According to the National Institute of Public Health, the risk factors for developing ovarian cancer are:

Early menstruation begins (before age 12)

Not having children

Having reached or passed menopause.

Having used a treatment for menopausal symptoms

Having a family history of ovarian cancer

The obesity.

The symptoms of ovarian cancer are:

Ovarian cancer generally does not have specific symptoms and these can be confused with symptoms of other diseases.

Among the most common symptoms are:

Abnormal vaginal bleeding during or after menstruation

Frequent need to urinate and constant urination

Pain in the lower abdomen

Abdominal distension

Feeling of “filling up fast when eating

Constipation or diarrhea

