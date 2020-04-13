The OV7 member posted videos and photos of her son with the pets, and some people attacked her

Allowing her five-month-old baby Emiliano to play with the dogs in her home drew criticism from Erika Zaba, so he had to clarify the situation and explained that his procedure is correct.

“Ask God that these animals never hurt your baby because you’re going to shit for trust.

“As much as you say that they are educated and that they are the most beautiful thing in the world, they do not stop being animals“A user told Érika, who shared the criticism.

“I can’t believe it, the amount of parasites and bacteria“Was another of the messages against it.

After reading this, the interpreter shared a video in which she explained her actions.

View this post on Instagram In my house and my husband’s house, throughout our childhood we had dogs at home. Our parents have always taught us to respect and love animals. When Emiliano was born, we knew we would do the same with him. Since I was pregnant, they did not detach me and took good care of me. And believe it or not, as soon as Emiliano cries, they run to look for me so I can see him. I know that there are mixed opinions as to whether they should be close to a baby or not, because they are still animals. Obviously, they are always in supervision and we take all possible hygienic measures. The pediatrician says that when there are dogs at home, children develop more defenses and grow healthier. So that’s how things are at home. On the street, unfortunately, there are more humans who harm children than dogs. All this I tell you, because I uploaded a few stories this morning and there were too many conflicting opinions regarding this topic. Some love it and others think it is a huge danger. What do you think ????? A post shared by Erika Zaba (@erikazaba) on Apr 12, 2020 at 11:02 am PDT

“I uploaded some stories with Emiliano, Frank (her husband) and I were with Emiliano in the morning in his room, playing and feeding him, and the three dogs were with us and I have received many mixed opinions,” said OV7.

“(They tell him) that how is it possible? That they are animals, that they are going to attack him and I have also received opinions that he is good because they grow up with a lot of love,” he added.

Of the comments in favor, there is one that indicates that the baby will have more antibodies for living with the pets from a young age.

“In my town, older adults tell us to let our children live with pets, to play with dirt and not to change their clothes so often,” was another message in favor.

Érika wrote a post on Instagram in which she assured that both she and her husband grew up with dogs at home and their parents taught them to give animals a lot of love.

“When Emiliano was born, we knew we would do the same with him. Since I was pregnant they did not detach me and took good care of meHe added.

The singer clarified to her followers that her three dogs are in supervision and carry all possible hygienic measures.

BY: Lorena Corpus

