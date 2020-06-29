Érika Zaba married in 2017 with Francisco Oliveros, with whom he managed to procreate the little Emiliano (Photo: Instagram: erikazaba)

On November 3, 2019 Érika Zaba gave the announcement that she had become a mother next to her husband Francisco Olivares, because with the arrival of Emiliano the family grew.

The birth of the baby was a culminating moment after multiple attempts to procreate, since he had to face difficult moments and multiple procedures to become a mother.

The singer of Spanish pop hits like Mírame a los ojos and Shabadabada opened her heart in a video through her YouTube channel, where she confessed that her age was a determining factor to see her dream come true: to raise a family with everything and descendant.

In a clip of almost 20 minutes, the also host of Plan B, the variety show that he led alongside his bandmates, recounted the hard experience of trying to get pregnant and recommended that her followers freeze her eggs before turning 35.

Érika Zaba and Francisco Oliveros were married in July 2017 (Instagram: erikazaba)

I had not wanted to tell it because it is something that stayed in my house, with my partner, it was a painful procedure, of great uncertainty, but that today we have a baby, we have Emiliano of seven months and that is why today I want to tell you about that process of freeze eggs

Zaba said that when she learned this information it was something new for her, since I have never heard that eggs are prone to aging.

The idea that age was going to be an impediment never crossed my mind. When I meet my husband, at 37 and 39, we go for the first time with the gynecologist and he says: ‘Yes, well, let’s see, we are going to do the studies on both of them. Well what do you think? both are perfect, but there is a theme ’It turns out that the egg begins to age from 35 years. It does not matter that your physical condition has been healthy (…) the biological clock does not stop

Zaba narrated that his experiences could well serve as an example for subscribers to your channel, and highlighted how beneficial freezing their eggs can be for women in an effort to achieve greater opportunities of gestation and thus be able to have children in the future.

The singer achieved her dream of becoming a mother and fathered little Emiliano (Photo: Instagram @ErikaZaba)

The singer of Vuela tallest said that she would have appreciated at the time to be able to inform and be aware of the issue so as not to have to undergo hormonal treatment and later an in vitro insemination, through which he was able to procreate the little Emiliano.

But what would have helped me a lot is that I would have frozen my eggs at a younger age … If I had used in that treatment eggs that I would have kept from when I was 25 years old, the story would have been another

Already in a moving moment, between tears the singer who started her career as a member of The Vaseline Wave, a children’s group made up of Julissa, confessed that A first moment when she tried to have her son was the hardest part of the processThus, the couple lost two babies that they believed they had formed.

After an arduous process and perseverance, the singer was able to start a family (Photo: Instagram @ErikaZaba)

The most difficult thing I experienced was the first attempt, when they put two embryos in the in vitro. They do daily counts… We were very excited with the news that it was not one, it was two. So I was happy, very excited because I had already talked to my husband that we were going to have only one pregnancy, one would come, two would come

Zaba shared the hard time when he realized that had lost a baby before gestation:

“A month after we had the ultrasound to listen to the babies’ hearts, it was no longer heard. There was no heart and for me it was super sad. But hey, we knew we had to try again. It was hard because it was the first attempt and we were very excited, ”she said, visibly shocked.

The harsh loss of two babies caused the singer to withdraw from her commitments to OV7 to focus on a new treatment that lasted a year and a half, through which she was finally able to consummate her desire to be a mother.

