Eager to live new adventures in Outward? You will be happy to know that you will not have to wait long to enjoy the first paid DLC of this role-playing and survival video game, which withThe SoroboreansWe face new dangers with some frankly interesting additions, such ascorruption, which can cause our adventurer to die prematurely.

Corruption is a new threat that can end the life of your adventurer“New abilities, enemies, corruption, enchantments, status effects and much more” awaits us in this DLC that is released onPCthe nextJune 16while its launch inXbox One and PS4will take place onJuly 7th. To defend ourselves against the new threats posed by The Soroboreans, we will have new abilities and status effects that will help us in new situations in which corruption plays tricks on us.

On the other hand, incantations are introduced. “What if your favorite weapon had a whole new effect?” Now it will be possible thanks to this new customization system, which will be ideal to test new weapons such as gauntlets. We will also have the opportunity to demonstrate our worth in combat by entering a series ofdangerous new dungeons. All this for19.99 euros / dollars.

The premiere of this DLC comes at a sweet moment for the team ofNine Dots Studio, which months ago celebrated Outward’s good sales, with more than 600,000 copies sold at the time. Also its publisher, Deep Silver, extolled the success of classic RPGs today, with Pathfinder as another of its most popular titles of late.

