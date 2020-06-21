Since their WWE SmackDown debut, former NXT wrestlers The Forgotten Sons were starting to have a major impact on the WWE main cast, but things are not looking good for the Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake trio currently . The Forgotten children They were due to rival The New Day for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship, but backlash over a tweet he shared on politics and Jaxson Ryker’s Black Lives Matters movement forced WWE to bury them all at once.

Goodbye to Forggoten Sons

According to wrestlingnews.co’s Paul Davis, every time Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake return to WWE TV, they could get a new character.

New characters have been discussed for Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake when they return to television. I don’t know when they’ll be back on WWE TV, but one person I spoke to says their current characters didn’t work now due to what’s happening in the real world with protests across the country. There are several fighters in the company who were furious when they read Ryker’s comments on social media, while others were willing to talk to him and try to help him understand why there is a Black Lives Matters movement. At the time of this writing, I still haven’t heard anything about whether Ryker has contacted someone in the locker room who was upset with him.

Although I am part of a tag team while I wrestle, I am my own person with my own thoughts and beliefs. It pains me to see what’s going on in the world. I fought for the freedom of our country and ALL of the people who live here. – Steve Cutler (@SteveCutlerWWE) June 2, 2020

The Forgotten Sons on WWE SmackDown

Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler, and Wesley Blake started teaming up in February 2018, calling themselves: Forgotten Sons. They made their debut on WWE NXT TV in August of that year and soon defeated The Street Profits in combat with the help of some distraction.

The Forgotten Sons entered the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 2019 and reached the final, but were defeated by the eventual winners, Richochet and Aleister Black. After failing to conquer the NXT tag team championships at PPV TakeOver: XXV, the trio entered the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 2020, but were eliminated in the first round.

Forgotten. No. More. @ SteveCutlerWWE & @TheWWEBlake w / @JaxsonRykerWWE pick up the win in their #SmackDown debut! pic.twitter.com/u0xmbhAgU9 – WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 11, 2020

In the SmackDown episode after WrestleMania 36, ​​The Forgotten Sons made its debut in the WWE main cast and defeated Lucha House Party. They then attacked SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day, before being kicked off television after Ryker’s controversial tweet.

It remains to be seen if WWE will bring them back anytime soon. Stay tuned for more updates on the situation.

