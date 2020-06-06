June 6, 2020 | 5:00 am

People who have lost their job or are looking for a place can go to the virtual national fair of formal employment, of the Mexican Association of Human Capital (AMECH), an association of companies outsourcing personnel.

The fair started operating from May 18 and, although it is planned to end on June 19, it could continue due to the participation it has had

There are many visits to the vacancies there are, and selection processes have already begun based on the places published

Pablo Lezama, CEO of AMECH, commented in an interview.

In April, 55,247 people in the formal sector lost their jobs, largely due to the country’s health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that it is very certain that another 400,000 formal positions were lost in May.

24 of the 29 companies associated with AMECH, such as Adecco, Manpower Group and aliato, to name a few, participate in the fair. While the number of vacancies ranges between 2,000 and 2,100.

Vacancies that are available include administrative staff positions, information technology, ATMs, medical services, accounting and telephone sales, among others.

“They are for various profiles, from highly specialized postgraduates to profiles with not very high schooling,” said Pablo Lezama, so people can find salaries from 4,000 pesos and even up to 80,000 pesos per month.

According to Lezama, the website https://feriadelempleoformal.com/ has had around 1,000 visits per day.

The Telephone Survey of Occupation and Employment (ETOE) published by Inegi with data corresponding to April, showed that the open unemployment rate in April was 4.7% (2.1 million people), an increase of 1.7 percentage points compared to March 2020 , due to mobility restrictions due to the health contingency, with a greater impact for the population between 25 and 44 years of age

Open unemployment registered a smaller-scale increase because it implies an active job search for people without work in a context that is not suitable for it, due to isolation measures.

The data also showed that the economically active population in April was 45.4 million, a decrease of 12 million from March. And the employed population decreased by 12.5 million.