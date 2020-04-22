Outside the ‘BBB20’, Mari Gonzalez is shocked to discover criticism of Rafa Kalimann

Mari Gonzalez was eliminated from “Big Brother Brasil 20” with 54% of the votes after losing Paredão to Manu Gavassi and Babu Santana, on Tuesday night (21). When leaving the confinement, the influencer participated in a chat about her career and received a passionate message from her boyfriend, also former BBB Jonas Sulzbach. “I love you even more now. Very proud of your trajectory. Everyone is radiant with happiness. You know that what I want most is to marry you, I have said that for a long time”, declared the gaucho, leaving her emotional.

Mari Gonzalez regrets seeing Gui in ‘Seduction Game’

Through the conversation, Mari Gonzalez also learned the whole truth about the “game of seduction”, which caused the elimination of Petrix, Hadson and Lucas at the beginning of the program. What the ex-panicat did not expect was that Guilherme was part of the controversy from the beginning. “Guys, what a horror. I can’t believe Guilherme said that,” she said, frightened and recalling an episode: “It was a shock, a lot of information in my head, I don’t remember, but I think I started to cry. It was a big blow. I was very shocked, I think it gave me a break in the game “.

Ex-sister explains rapprochement with Rafa Kalimann

The departure with Rafa Kalimann was also a subject between Mari Gonzalez and the presenter of the painting, Ana Clara Lima, finalist of “BBB18”. “We already had a disagreement before entering the house, I tried to talk to her and she didn’t respond, she was in agony. When I saw her at the house I thought: ‘I’m going to zero here’. We talked, but it didn’t happen. Then, in the end, we solved everything and, for me, everything is right, really “, he assured.

Mari Gonzalez is shocked to discover criticism of Rafa Kalimann

But when she left Globo studios and found her boyfriend and friends in a hotel hall in Rio de Janeiro, Mari Gonzalez was again shocked to discover criticisms suffered by Rafa Kalimann. “Rafa said that everything about you is false. That you are different, that your expression is false. She and Pyong [Lee]”, revealed Jonas.” She is ridiculous, badly loved, but the edition did not show that “, added the friends, leaving the model visibly impressed. On the other hand, the famous was radiant to learn that she had a twist of Anitta, recently single after breaking up with Gabriel David. “Anitta is your friend, she asked you to sleep at her house,” said one person. “Anitta, for heaven’s sake, woman from heaven, we are going to roll the raba together”, celebrated Mari. The “BBB” final takes place on April 27th.

See Mari Gonzalez’s reaction and more videos!

The guy finds his wife after almost 4 months and one of the first things he talks about Rafa ??? Sorry Mari but Jonas is also to blame for his elimination # BBB20 pic.twitter.com/vDg6tolmmy – Elio (@elizoyonce)

April 22, 2020

Reaction of Mari Gonzalez to discover that Anitta was part of his fans, during his participation in BBB. pic.twitter.com/fElr9MAJxe – Access Anitta (@AcessoAnittaR)

April 22, 2020

Look at Mari talking to her parents in Salvador. 0 replies 0 retweets 0 likes – jr (@crlhjunin)

April 22, 2020

(By Rahabe Barros)

Outside the ‘BBB20’, Mari Gonzalez is shocked to discover criticism of Rafa Kalimann