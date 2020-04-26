Babu Santana was the last eliminated from the ‘BBB20’, which will have, on Monday (27), a final with only women – Manu, Rafinha and Thelma. After winning a car when leaving the house, the actor was honored by celebrities on social media and expressed his support for the doctor. ‘It is a reference for all black girls in Brazil. For me, she is the symbol of this’ BBB ”, he said

Babu Santana was the last man eliminated from the “BBB20”, which will make the women’s final between Manu Gavassi, Thelma and Rafinha this Monday (27). Known for playing Tim Maia in the biography of “Síndico”, the actor gained support from many celebrities after his elimination, on Saturday night. “Champion”, wrote Francisco Vitti. Fabiana Karla commented with a kiss emoticon. “Beautiful trajectory, honored his family, his history, his friends, his profession! Beautiful to see !! Many works to show even more his giant talent!”, Congratulated Priscila Assum. “We love you,” said MC Rebecca. Ana Paula Minerato left a heart emoticon for Babu.

‘Babu, you are the mass, you represent a lot of us’, said profile

Also on the actor’s social network, the person in charge of the post left a message for the 4th place in this edition, which has a declared support from Bruna Marquezine for Manu, his friend. “You not only made history, but you are History! (…) And for yesterday, for today and for tomorrow, I wish black didn’t have to reaffirm the value of their color. Just for today, I wanted the culture of hatred to be replaced by that of love “, started the post. “You are a winner in the game of life. You are the mass. We are all a bit of Babu. And Babu represents a lot of us. You have brought together all the rhythms, all the teams, all the colors, all the people of this country. You it’s giant. So that today remains history tomorrow: I’m Babu! ”, he added.

Babu cheers for Thelma in the ‘BBB’ final: ‘Symbol’

Surprised to win a car after leaving confinement, during which he starred in a fun parade, the actor made his fans clear for Thelma. “She synthesizes all my thoughts. I always thought that, if it weren’t for me, it would have to be her,” he said in an interview already outside the house. “Thelma is a reference for all black girls in Brazil. She went through all the difficulties, faced all kinds of prejudice and became a doctor (…). For me, she is the symbol of this ‘BBB'”, she added.

Outside the ‘BBB’, Babu discovers Gabigol fans

Flamengo supporter, Babu discovered that the team was champion of the Super Cup of Brazil (against Athletico-PR), of the Guabanara Cup (against Boavista), and of Recopa (overcame Independiente). “One of the biggest nostalgia was to see Flamengo winning everything”, vibrated the actor, who was honored by Gabigol during the period he was at the house. “I support you a lot. How cool. Thanks, Gabizão”, concluded the artist, who in the reality show had regretted having lost a car in the race.

