Outside is also valid

Probably overwhelmed by what happened a few days ago in the Santiago Del Estero final, Pizzi made the same decision that Luis Zubeldia had a few years ago when he was coach of Racing, or as Diego Cocca almost always does on each visit to the Monumental: in the week he went to a Scania dealership and bought a long distance bus, one of those beautiful, long ones, knowing that on Sunday he was going to put him on the field close to his goal. Like those times, it worked. That’s what Racing played during the first half. It is valid? Of course yes.

Look also

The problem that it generated us was very clear: in the first 45 minutes River could never surprise a buckled team, which from time to time was able to come out of the tenuous suffocation with which its rival bothered it and generate dangerous breezes from the hand of the beautiful tank of Copetti. And if that was done by Racing from minute 1, in the second half, after Cáceres was sent off, the issue was accentuated. If they had a mango left in their wallets, they would have run to the dealership to see if they would get a price for another bus.

Look also

We never had ideas to break the catenaccio, except in that heads up that Fontana had a few seconds after entering the field. Lately I ask myself a question, which becomes recurrent when we face teams that play us that way: Why don’t we kick more often from outside the area? It seems that our own game led us to that Barcelona thing of always trying to score amazing goals. Such a team as River should have that resource a little more oiled. It is a rarely seen variant. The problem, this time, was that neither that nor the plan to break the celestial and white wall appeared. And so we finished, moving the ball well but crashing and filtering few passes. A sad draw, without nuances, which leaves us in the same position in the table, but with one game less. Missing, it is true. As true as that we must start adding three to two games in a row so as not to have a bad time within a month.

Look also

Look also

Look also

Look also

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE