Authorities reported that the victim is 66 years old and was hospitalized with severe burns.

By: Web Writing

Through social media, a video has generated all kinds of comments after at least three young people were caught in a video while throwing fireworks at a indigent who slept on the street.

According to the New York Post report, authorities reported that the victim is 66 years old and was hospitalized with severe burns. Likewise, the Police indicated that the attack took place on Lenox Avenue in the neighborhood of Harlem, in the city of New York.

After placing the flare, the young man moves away from the place, a large explosion is heard and a large flare is seen near the person lying on the ground. Subsequently, the individuals involved in the act laugh without appearing to care about the condition of the injured person.

Authorities are still investigating the event and no arrests have yet been made.