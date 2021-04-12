Outrageous pitched battle in a Regional match in Catalonia

Outrageous images in a meeting this weekend corresponding to the Third Division of Catalonia. Players and fans engaged in a crowd fight during the meeting between the Bon Pastor Agrupació Esportiva and the CD Carmelo. Without masks and logically without a safety distance, very strong blows and even kicks were seen in the final minutes of a match whose final outcome has gone viral on social networks.

Everything happened in the final minutes of the game. With 2-3 on the scoreboard, the tension was palpable both on the pitch and in the stands, where some fans were able to enter following the capacity rules in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. When the referee gave a red card to a player who pushed an opponent, two men jumped onto the grass from the stands to attack him, as can be seen in the video shared by Catalunya Fútbol.

❌THIS IS NOT FOOTBALL❌ pic.twitter.com/ZEzR2YILmT – CatalunyaFutbol (@CatalunyaFtbl) April 10, 2021

Once the aggressions began, dozens of fans went down to the field and a massive fight was formed in which the players were also involved. As you can see in the video, all of them ignore the safety regulations during a fight that has outraged the football world.