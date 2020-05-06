Mexico City.- The PAN Parliamentary Group in the Senate demanded the resignation of the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela; the undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, and the director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Zoé Roblero Aburto, for the irresponsibility and lack of results in handling the crisis due to the pandemic by Covid-19.

To the Health Sector authorities: Zoé Robledo, Jorge Alcocer, Hugo López-Gatell, if they cannot resign. This is not the time for improvisations, Mexican families need certainty, it is lives that are being put at risk, the legislators affirmed in a videoconference.

Senators and senators of Acción Nacional accused negligence in handling the health crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic and affirmed that corruption in million-dollar equipment purchases is outrageous and inadmissible at the moment.

They pointed out that the multiple contagions between medical personnel, the lack of material and equipment, as well as the pretense of hiding information exposed the lack of capacity and negligence on the part of the federal government and health authorities.

In particular, they regretted that in the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) there are more than 600 infected among doctors, nurses and administrative personnel due to the lack of protective equipment, protocols and training, while corruption within the Institute was left bare with the almost double purchase of fans from children of officials and companies linked to scams in other countries.

“It is immoral, shameless and offensive to profit from the health and the need of Mexicans,” they affirmed.

They recalled, the PAN parliamentary group filed a complaint to investigate why an average of 1 million 800 thousand pesos were paid by the fans, when their cost in the market is 800 thousand pesos.

They highlighted that a few days ago the excessive payment of fans to the son of Manuel Bartlett came to light, with a contract of 30.8 million pesos for 20 teams.

So far this year, Bartlett Jr. has received contracts from various agencies of the Federal Government for 162 million pesos. Of which 130.8 million were assigned in April by direct award, they stressed.

In addition, they insisted, in full emergency, the priority of the undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell is to read poems and that of the director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, to ensure that the president can profit electorally with public resources.

“They say they are not the same and they are right, they are not: they are worse,” they maintained.

They also deplored that in the middle of phase 3 of the pandemic, the Undersecretary of Health mocked Mexicans, issuing a series of contradictions and uncertain data.

We demand clear answers, the figures do matter because they allow us to know the magnitude of the problem and give answers to the circumstances, they stressed.