Outrage with Antena 3 for what happened before Pablo won the rosco of ‘Pasapalabra’

Pablo Díaz, just before winning the jackpot in ‘Pasapalabra’. (Photo: Antena 3)

Pablo Díaz has taken the boat from Pasapalabra this Thursday. After more than 260 programs, the Tenerife contestant has been able to take the more than 1.8 million euros that he had accumulated.

Throughout the afternoon, Antena 3 has reigned among the main trends on Twitter. First thanks to the special they have done to the Tenerife contestant, then because of the program and Pablo’s victory and to end the violinist’s visit to El Hormiguero.

However, there has been a moment that has outraged the tweeters, who have launched themselves to show their anger against the Atresmedia chain.

Just before saying the last letter, the ‘X’, Pasapalabra has gone to publicity for 20 seconds, something that the viewers did not like at all, as has been seen in networks.

