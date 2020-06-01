Amid fears of increased violence, protests for police brutality against black Americans defy curfew and spread from the east to west coasts, knocking on the doors of the White House. Protests against police brutality against the African American community have entered this Sunday (05/31) on his sixth night. Amid fears of increased violence, the marches are now spreading across virtually every major city in the United States – from Philadelphia on the east coast to Los Angeles in the far west – reaching the doors of the White House.

Isolation cord at the White House: Trump was taken to bunker

On the last night, it did little to contain the protests that state and municipal authorities put dozens of members of the National Guard on the streets, imposed a curfew and removed part of public transport from circulation.

At the root of the protests is the death of 46-year-old George Floyd by the Minneapolis police, strangled with his knee by a police officer after he was arrested on suspicion of trying to use a fake $ 20 bill in a supermarket.

“Perhaps this country is now getting the message that we are tired of policemen murdering unarmed blacks,” said Lex Scott, founder of the Black Lives Matter movement in Utah. “Perhaps, the next time a white policeman decides to pull the trigger, he will imagine cities burning.”

Scott’s speech echoes the frustration shown by many protesters on American streets: for them, Floyd’s murder is part of a sad routine. Cases like his are repeated in the USA. The one with the greatest repercussion in recent years was the death of Eric Garner, strangled in 2014 by a police officer in New York. The crime gave rise to the Black Lives Matter movement, still today an important piece of articulation for blacks in the USA.

The extent of the current protests, reaching cities from coast to coast, is being compared by the American press to the demonstrations of the Vietnam War eras and the black movement for civil rights in the 1960s.

On Sunday, there were acts in various parts of the world in support of protests in the USA, from Canada to New Zealand, and several American personalities, such as former basketball player Michael Jordan, singer Beyoncé and host Oprah Winfrey, declared themselves to in favor of the demonstrators.

Disorders

The protests, although mostly peaceful, ended again in disturbances and clashes with the police in several places – the authorities decreed a curfew in 25 cities in 16 states of the country.

Protesters in Philadelphia threw rocks and Molotov cocktails at the police, officials said; in more than 20 cities in California there were looting, with TVs showing people fleeing as hard as they could.

In Denver, police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters who defied curfew. There were also clashes in several other cities, such as New York, Atlanta and Minneapolis.

Tensions also increased outside the White House, the scene of three days of demonstrations. There, the police had to fire tear gas and moral bombs to keep the nearly 1,000 protesters at bay.

The crowd fled and destroyed road signs and plastic barriers to light a huge fire in a nearby street. An American flag was removed from a nearby building and thrown into the fire.

A building with toilets in the park and a maintenance office was set on fire, and protesters broke into banks and jewelry stores. The demonstrations ignored the curfew, and the entire Washington National Guard – some 1,700 soldiers – was called in to help control the protests.

As the protests grew, President Donald Trump reproduced on Twitter a speech by conservative commentator Buck Sexton calling for the use of force against violent protesters.

Secret service agents even took Trump to a White House bunker on Friday night, while hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Executive headquarters, some of them throwing stones and pressing on the police barricades.

The president spent nearly an hour in the bunker, designed for use in emergencies such as terrorist attacks, according to a Republican close to the White House. The report was confirmed by a government official who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a likely Democratic presidential candidate, visited the site of the protests in his home town of Wilmington, Delaware, and spoke with some of the protesters. He also wrote a post expressing empathy for those indignant at the death of George Floyd.

At least 4,400 people were arrested during the six days of protests, according to a count compiled by the Associated Press news agency. The reason for the arrests ranges from stealing, roadblocks to breaking the curfew.

Trump said on Sunday that the American government will designate the anti-fascist group Antifa as a terrorist organization. It is unclear, according to the American press, how many demonstrators, if any, participating in the acts across the country are in fact Antifa.

The protests take place in the middle of the covid-19 pandemic, which in the United States has already thrown millions of workers into unemployment, killed more than 100,000 citizens and has been disproportionately reaching the poorest black community.

The sight of demonstrators on the streets, in confrontation with the police, fueled a sense of crisis in the country after weeks of blockades due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The crowded crowds, with many protesters without masks, sparked fears of a resurgence of the epidemic, which has killed more than 100,000 people in the United States.

