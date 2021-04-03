Outrage over the label that appeared after this play in the Copa del Rey final

VAR review during Athletic-Real Sociedad. (Photo: TELECINCO)

The second half of the Copa del Rey final between Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad has started with double controversy.

A few minutes later, a hand on the Athletic area line by Iñigo Martínez has been reviewed for several minutes by the VAR, which has determined that it has occurred outside the penalty area.

Shortly after, the referee whistled a penalty from Martínez himself, whom he sent off. But the VAR again ordered him to review the red card that he had taken, changing it to yellow.

But as can be seen in the two images, the signs that have been seen on television have appeared in English, instead of in Spanish.

Something that has caused outrage among viewers:

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.