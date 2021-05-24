Outrage over the comment that the real estate agency left him when he saw his profile picture on WhatsApp

Screenshot of Sara Brahim’s conversation with a realtor. (Photo: TWITTER SARA BRAHIM)

It is one of the most visible tweets in recent days on Twitter. A user has denounced the message that a real estate agency left her after seeing the photo she had on WhatsApp.

“Where are you from?” Asked the person who was going to rent the room. “Well, I was born here in Spain,” she replied.

“It is not to be indiscreet, but it looks like a refugee camp. The view of the photo ”, replied the person from the real estate agency. She has answered that her family is from the Sahara and that if that entails some kind of problem “and if it is the case that there is a problem, what would it be?”

In other tweets, the author of the thread has added: “That the excuse that the woman has made is that because of the photo that I have in profile, she does not have economic solvency gives food for thought. It is not that this intermediary cares if I have solvency or not, it is that she is a careless racist ”.

After what has happened to her, she has made a decision that everyone is applauding: “Well, I just put the WhatsApp photo on my profile, it is my mother in 99 in the refugee camps of Tindouf, in Dakhla and I am very proud of her” .

This testimony has in less than 24 hours more than 11,600 likes and more than 2,900 shared with just the first message.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.