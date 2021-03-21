Outrage over a controversial video of three young people practicing parkour in a cemetery

Outrage and controversy. A video of three young people practicing parkour in a cemetery in Punta Alta, a city near Buenos Aires, in Argentina, is giving a lot to talk about since it went viral on social networks.

In the video in question you can see in the first person how the young They jump from niche to niche, from grave to grave, ascend to the domes of the tombs … All a lack of respect, as it has been crossed out by Internet users who have seen it. Something very far from what parkour really means as a sport and urban expression.

Luciano Caldevilla, Secretary of Services of the Commune, has declared to several local media that “What they do is very nice, it is fun, but the cemetery breaks down, they have to become aware and stop doing it, at least in the cemetery. Apparently the video was recorded last year, but has recently come to light. The young people have already been identified and will proceed to report them.