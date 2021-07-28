Outrage of the fans over the delayed broadcast of the Salzburg-Atlético

The Atlético de Madrid on Wednesday reaped its first defeat of the preseason after losing 1-0 to the RB Salzburg in a duel in which Diego Pablo Simeone it continued without being able to count on the footballers who have played international tournaments with their national teams.

A match that many fans could not see live because the television network with the broadcasting rights for the match, Goal, chose to broadcast the meeting one hour after its start. The clash began at 7:45 p.m. but the rojiblancos supporters had to wait another hour to watch the match.

Something that did not sit too well in the mattress parish, which will encounter the same problem next Saturday in the duel against him Wolfsburg, which will also be broadcast delayed.

For many it was “a lack of respect” towards the League champion, beyond the fact that it is necessary to understand that whoever paid for the broadcasting rights had the power to program it when considered. Many wondered, on social networks, if they would have done the same with a match of Real Madrid or FC Barcelona.

In any case, as it was known that it was going to be like this, many fans moved on social networks to provide solutions and a good number followed the game through the channel of Youtube of the RB Salzburg, which was broadcast by the game, with commentary in English, to Austria. Throughout the day, the fans, using social networks, provided methods to watch the game in Spain.

