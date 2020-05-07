© Provided by .

This file image, taken on February 16, 2019 in Aurora, Illinois, shows a police cordon around the scene of a shooting.

Politicians, celebrities, and social media users raised their voices to demand the arrest of two white men who shot and killed an unarmed black runner in Georgia.

Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was killed on February 23 while running on a sunny day in his residential Brunswick neighborhood. But the case gained notoriety this week with the release of a 28-second video with images of the shooting, captured by a mobile phone.

In the recording, Arbery is seen running through the middle of a residential street and approaching a white van that is parked in the right lane, with the driver’s door open and a man standing behind.

When Arbery tries to surround that vehicle and crosses in front from the right, another man is found who is armed with a shotgun. An altercation ensues and as the runner and this man fight, the black man is shot, and soon after a second shot.

The two white men have been identified by police as Travis McMichael, 34, and his father Gregory McMichael, 64.

According to the police report, McMichael Jr. told police that he believed Arbery was suspected of a series of robberies in the area and that on the day of the shooting, while in his yard, he had seen the young black man on the street.

McMichael said he went in, grabbed his .357 Magnum, and his son grabbed his shotgun, and they went looking for Arbery. When they caught up with him and McMichael Jr got out of the truck with the shotgun, Arbery began “attacking him violently,” the father said, according to the police report.

The father said he saw his son shoot Arbery twice, and how the black man fell to the floor.

After the video footage went viral, a Georgia district attorney said Tuesday that a grand jury would be formed to see if there are grounds to indict the father and son. Neither of them has been arrested.

Across the country, politicians and celebrities expressed outrage and called for the men to be prosecuted.

“The video is clear: Ahmaud Arbery was murdered in cold blood. My heart goes out to his family, who deserve justice and deserve it now,” Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, wrote Wednesday night.

“#ahmaudarbery was killed by two white men, ON CAMERA, and the guys have not been arrested. Come on people,” actress Zoë Kravitz said on Instagram, with a message shared by figures like Billie Eilish and Kylie Jenner.

Some compared this case to the shooting death of another unarmed young black man, Trayvon Martin, by a guard in Florida in 2012.

“We are literally hunted EVERY DAY / EVERY MOMENT that we leave the comfort of our homes,” said basketball player LeBron James on Instagram.