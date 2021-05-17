Outrage in the networks after the ‘premiere’ of ‘Mask Singer’: “We have been deceived”

As announced by Arturo Valls in El Hormiguero, this Monday the first gala of the second edition of Mask Singer would see the light, a program whose debut in Spain was successful due to its novelty, although it was clouded after it was will guess most of the masks well before the final.

Yet a few days ago Atresmedia moved a tab and everything seems to point to what it did in response to Mediaset, which moved the gala of Survivors: Honduras connection from Sunday to Monday, overlapping with The Dancer in La 1 and the supposed premiere of Mask Singer.

A) Yes, this Sunday aired Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), by Bryan Singer and Dexter Fletcher, a tape that was promoted throughout the week on the network’s formats.

Finally, far from the first installment of the format seeing the light this Monday, from 23:00 it was possible to see on Antena 3 a summary of the previous edition and a presentation of the characters of this, something that had already been presented on social networks, so the audience could not see any new content.

Although this change in programming had already been announced, fThere were many people who had not found out, they expected a full gala and were confused when they saw Antena 3’s bet for prime time this Monday, and they verbalized it on Twitter under the hashtag #MaskSinger that the corporate network itself launched to comment on the program.

Are you fucking with me ???? That this is not the gala ??? What am I doing watching it then ??? # MaskSinger – Lid 🔗 SWITCH IT UP (@_sseuregi_) May 17, 2021

Step from giving audience today #MaskSinger after spending months announcing that they were starting, today they start doing the same thing they have been doing on social networks and the same thing they are going to do at the beginning of each gala. Shameful – ◀ «IVAN» ▶ (@ ivangm16) May 17, 2021

They are spreading a lot with the review of the masks from last year.

Today I don’t even know what time the gala will end …. # MaskSinger – Lady Vaga 🏳️‍🌈 (@SrtaBond) May 17, 2021

At least they are preparing us to eat 1 hour of announcements each gala 🤦‍♂️ #MaskSinger – DiEGo (@ DiegoMG91) May 17, 2021

From my point of view, the program that they have done today was completely left over! For what they have said, they could have started it directly with the gala one! Anyway, good night everyone and see you next Monday! #MaskSinger – ★ Sαrα ★ 👩🏽‍🦯 (@ sararock22) May 17, 2021