Outrage in the networks after the ‘premiere’ of ‘Mask Singer’: “We have been deceived”

World

As announced by Arturo Valls in El Hormiguero, this Monday the first gala of the second edition of Mask Singer would see the light, a program whose debut in Spain was successful due to its novelty, although it was clouded after it was will guess most of the masks well before the final.

Yet a few days ago Atresmedia moved a tab and everything seems to point to what it did in response to Mediaset, which moved the gala of Survivors: Honduras connection from Sunday to Monday, overlapping with The Dancer in La 1 and the supposed premiere of Mask Singer.

A) Yes, this Sunday aired Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), by Bryan Singer and Dexter Fletcher, a tape that was promoted throughout the week on the network’s formats.

Finally, far from the first installment of the format seeing the light this Monday, from 23:00 it was possible to see on Antena 3 a summary of the previous edition and a presentation of the characters of this, something that had already been presented on social networks, so the audience could not see any new content.

Although this change in programming had already been announced, fThere were many people who had not found out, they expected a full gala and were confused when they saw Antena 3’s bet for prime time this Monday, and they verbalized it on Twitter under the hashtag #MaskSinger that the corporate network itself launched to comment on the program.