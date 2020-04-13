Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s message urging him to stay home has sparked discontent and accusations for lack of sensitivity to people who cannot rest

AP –

Tokyo.- The message of the Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo AbeUrging people to stay home has sparked discontent and accusations of lack of sensitivity with people who cannot rest at home because the government’s social distancing measures are voluntary and do not include compensation.

Some people reacted to the message broadcast on Twitter saying that the president behaved like “an aristocrat.” The one-minute video showed Abe at his home stroking his dog, reading a book, drinking from a mug, and using a remote control. The presenter Gen Hoshino appeared in part of the video, although he later said that the images where he was seen playing the guitar at home had been used without his permission.

Abe declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures last Tuesday and expanded it to the entire country on Saturday. The government has asked people to stay home and reduce their social interactions by up to 80%, although it has taken time to recommend business closings until the effect of the stay-at-home recommendation is evaluated.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike did ask nonessential businesses like hostess bars, movie theaters, and schools to close until May 6 with some exceptions, but most prefectures have not joined the initiative. Saitana, north of Tokyo, started non-essential business closings on Monday, and its governor, Motohiro Ono, said he planned to ask the government for financial support to offset the closings.

Many Japanese companies are taking time to adopt remote work and many people continue to commute daily to work.

The virus causes mild or moderate symptoms in most patients, who recover within a few weeks. But it can kill or cause serious complications like pneumonia to some people, like the elderly or people with previous medical problems.

On the other hand, the South Korean authorities expressed their concern about a “silent expansion” of the coronavirus, pointing to infections in bars and other entertainment venues, which would indicate a more relaxed attitude towards social distancing. Authorities were studying new recommendations to keep their distance even if some economic and social activities were allowed, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said.

China on Monday reported 108 new cases of the virus, 98 of them imported. Of the local cases, seven were in the Heilongjiang province, which borders Russia, and three in the financial center of Guangzhou, in the south of the country. The country had a total of 3,341 deaths and 82,160 infected, according to official figures.