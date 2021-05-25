Outrage at the party held by several doctors in one of the hospital rooms where they work

The National Police has initiated an investigation to clarify what happened during the night of May 20, when several neighbors denounced the celebration of a party inside the Miguel Servet hospital from Zaragoza.

According to the ‘Heraldo’, there were seven resident doctors who, while off duty, threw a party in one of the rooms of the hospital, exceeding the number of people allowed.

It did not take long for a video in which the noise of the music and the lights coming out could be appreciated from the window of the room where the celebration was taking place.

For their part, hospital sources have assured the same media that they have also opened an investigation with the corresponding file to those involved, although they pointed out that no patient or health personnel complained about noise.

The event has been highly criticized and denounced, both by users who have seen the video circulating on social networks, and by the health unions themselves, who rejected this type of events “that endanger the reputation of professionals.”