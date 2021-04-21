outrage at the discovery of 9 dead dolphins with amputated fins and slit bellies

This Wednesday the Center for Studies and Conservation of Marine Animals of Ceuta (CECAM) has denounced that a striped dolphin had been found dead and showing signs of violence on the beach of Fuente Caballos in Ceuta. It is not the first. Last Tuesday, CECAM warned of the massacre that left eight dolphins and a pilot whale calf dead, some with amputated fins and holes in their bodies.

“It is a massacre on the coast of Ceuta”, count to 20 minutes Eusebio Álvarez, secretary of CECAM. Members of the Special Group of Underwater Activities of the Civil Guard (GEAS) recovered the cetacean from the sea and deposited it on the shore while waiting for Athisa, the concession company for the management of dead animals, to collect it for further processing.

“The dolphins appeared mutilated, with their tails cut off, hooked by the eye and with their bellies cracked. It is a crime,” says Álvarez. Last year something similar happened on the coast of Ceuta, but the situation got worse: “We have never seen this magnitude in 24 hours,” says Juan Carlos Rivas, president of CECAM. Most likely, this time they met a whole herd, as there were dolphins of all sizes, males, females, pups …

Moroccan boat drift nets

From the CECAM they blame the Moroccan boats that fish with drift nets on the Ceuta coast “they set the nets, they go fishing all night and if they hook something so that they do not get tangled, they cut off their tails, kill them and throw them into the sea“says Rivas.

This invasive practice was banned by the United Nations in 1992, although Morocco continued to use them. In 2011, the Moroccan kingdom banned them in exchange for aid from the European Union, however, it seems that driftnets are still being used indiscriminately, “they are kilometers of driftnets, they are released and they are sailing and killing everything. that catch: turtles, whales, dolphins … “, indicates Rivas.

Two mutilated dolphins, one of them with a cracked belly

The CECAM contacted the competent authorities from the appearance of the first mutilated dolphin, “it seems that their hands and feet are tied. They can not do anything“says Rivas.” If we don’t protect our environment, I don’t know where we are going to go, “concludes Rivas.

The Vox senator for Ceuta, Yolanda Merelo, has asked the Government this Thursday a solution to avoid the use of driftnets by Moroccan fishing boats. Merelo has indicated that the autopsies show that the deaths “are due to drowning and injuries caused by drift nets, to the hooks that are nailed to them, and to the knives with which the fishermen mutilate their fins to untangle them from their nets” and has criticized the government’s passivity.

“How are these types of actions controlled and fought in the 2030 Agenda, within the objective of sustainable development of underwater life?”