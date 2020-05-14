One of the functions that we have on the cell phone and makes it much easier to compose messages is the text prediction option, which could soon be available in Outlook, Microsoft’s email platform.

According to some US media, the company is working on a new text prediction feature, similar to Smart Compose, a tool available on Gmail, Google’s email service.

When this feature is enabled, users will see word and phrase suggestions as they type and can choose them by clicking or using the right arrow on the keyboard. Or, just ignore the option simply by continuing to type.

The feature was discovered in an Outlook support document detailing how it will work, and while the tool is expected to arrive in email later this month, it is currently marked as “in development” in the Microsoft 365 features.

For those who do not like this feature they will have the option to deactivate it by going to Settings – See all Outlook settings – Mail – Compose and reply, and unchecking the box “Suggest words or phrases as I type”.

According to the leaked information, Microsoft is also working on a “send later” feature that will allow users to schedule when they want to send an email message. However, for that feature we will have to wait a little longer since it is expected to be enabled in June.

In this way you can leave an email programmed to be sent at the right time, without having to save it and then go to the computer or open the platform on the cell phone to send it. A good feature for those who have to send multiple emails, for example, from work.

Both functions will work both in the Outlook application and on the web.

