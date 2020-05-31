Microsoft has made available to many users what until now had been Project Moca (Project Moca) and becomes Outlook Spaces. Although it has this new name, in Outlook, for now we will continue to see Moca Project beta.

In short, it is a software in development and is currently only available from Outlook web by accessing this link for Microsoft 365 subscribers (the renowned Office 365). If you want to know more about this new product, we will explain it to you below.

What is Outlook Spaces?

The video briefly summarizes the capabilities of this new dashboard that Outlook Spaces offers us. As its name suggests, it is a space to organize our emails, events, tasks, notes, links, etc … in a much more visual way.

Some good examples to take advantage of it is to organize a week, organize a trip based on emails and events where we will go, links to the pages of sites to visit, among many other possibilities.

In short, it is a new way to take advantage of all the Outlook tools in a single space. Integration between services is one of the great keys, since from the Outlook mail panel we can send items directly to our space. It also has Quick Notes and Microsoft To-Do integration.

The ability to add items that Outlook Spaces has is distributed in the toolbar on the left and in the right panel.

On the one hand, in the toolbar, by clicking or dragging, it allows us to add the following elements to our space:

Deposits: it is a container where to place related elements and thus they are well groupedNotes: one of the virtues of project Moca is its great integration with other services and in this case we can add notes that will be synchronized with Outlook Notes and Windows 10 Sticky NotesFiles: little explanation required, we can attach files to the Outlook space from OneDrive, Google Drive or another cloud service, or from attachments in our emailLinks: we can add web page links with your previewChores: Another integration, in this case, with Microsoft To-Do. At the moment, you can only create tasks from Outlook Spaces and a new list will be generated in To-Do. The reverse option of choosing already created tasks is not yet availableGoals: you can set goals for a specific dayTime: a city weather widget that you indicate

On the other hand, in the right panel we will have emails and events. In this way, we can also drag any of them into our Outlook space.

The proposal seems interesting and has yet to grow, but it can be quite useful as the integration grows, not only with Microsoft services, but also with third-party services.

What do you think about Outlook Spaces?