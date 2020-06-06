The June update Outlook for Mac is to take a good leap of joy. The news is large and focused on different areas of the Microsoft 365 email client.

The arrival of the build 16.38 (20052800) For the insiders of the fast ring it includes powerful new features to enhance Outlook on macOS. Let’s get to know them.

What’s new in Outlook for Mac (June 2020)

Make the most of your inbox

Accessories: Install and use your favorite plugins and improve your productivity in Outlook. Plugins that work with Office JavaScript API 1.6 and higher are fully supported. They are currently working on support for API 1.7+. Sensitivity tags: protect confidential information across your organization. Classify messages based on your confidentiality and sensitivity to ensure that those viewing your email understand how they should handle the attached information. stay up to date on new features and capabilities within Outlook and try them out for yourself. Check the “What’s New” panel for the latest updates and make the most of your inbox and calendar. You can access it by clicking on the megaphone icon in the upper right corner of Outlook. Click on the various feature and capability tiles to see short animations that show the feature and even let you try new features right from each tile.

Focus on what matters with improvements for contacts and people

People view: The people view for the new Outlook for Mac is here! Explore contacts that are important to you, that you collaborate with often, and even those that you want to follow up with, all from the same place. Easily create new contacts and update existing entries directly from this new view. People search: search goes beyond emails and helps you discover important contacts and colleagues. Contact search works intuitively when you use the people view; just use the search bar at the top of Outlook. When you search for someone, click their avatar image in the search suggestions to see additional details about them, such as their organization chart, name, and email address.

Manage your email and calendar with ease

Create event from email: Some emails really are better as meetings. Include all email recipients and the entire email thread in an event, all right from the message. Suggested moments: Finding an ideal time to meet can be challenging. Now when creating an event, Outlook will take the guesswork out of it and suggest a time when all attendees are available.Read receipts – Make sure the key recipients read the important email. Track who has opened and seen your message requesting reading receipts when writing the email.Additions to the extended search: When searching for something specific, select “Add more options” to limit your search by fields such as CC, BCC, priority, read status, brand status or category.