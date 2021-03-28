Outlines her silhouette, Maribel Guardia highlights her attributes for fans | INSTAGRAM

We cannot deny that the lovely actress and singer Maribel Guardia, shines with each passing day, her beauty at its best, showing that age is only a number, was seen from his personal profile on Instagram posing like a modeling pro.

We have noticed that lately, the pretty television host, has been seen in sets and outfits very ad hoc with the season of the year in which we find ourselves, wearing her brand new silhouette in all kinds of colorful and floral dresses, skirts, and others, showing off her fabulous attributes to the maximum.

With these charming postcards, he managed to completely captivate the gaze of his loyal fans, by posing with a beautiful and attractive set, made up of a dark red Chanel cut skirt, with a print in different colors, highlighting black, yellow and white, together with a top with a three-quarter sleeve, with a cute bow in the center.

Said knotting, makes the attention focus right on this area, as it highlights the volume of her beautiful front attributes and at the same time accentuates her tiny waist, managing to look charming.

The resplendent choice of clothing this time, caused the gorgeous Maribel to look splendid, super flirty and youthful wholesale, as well as elegant and pretty, and by the way, she combined this great look with some incredible slim-heeled sneakers, also in an intense red color, which give her fabulous legs a powerful toning.

For its part, this particular skirt manages to stylize Maribel’s impressive and well-preserved toned silhouette to the maximum, since the cut makes her already small waist look narrower and her hips can be seen prominent, this has caused her loyal fans to go crazy wholesale.

There were two snapshots that Guardia decided to share with his millions of fans, who never tire of thanking so much beauty and of course, his beautiful and emotional inspirational messages that he places without fail in his publications.

The images were shared just over an hour ago, and it has caused such a stir that, so far, it has gathered approximately 30 thousand likes, and a large number of comments that praise the striking beauty of the Costa Rican-born singer.